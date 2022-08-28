E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,444,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $23,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $20,033,000.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,536,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,110,340. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

