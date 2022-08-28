E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Gold worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

UGL stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 61,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. ProShares Ultra Gold has a twelve month low of $49.43 and a twelve month high of $76.19.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.