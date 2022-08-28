E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.11.

NYSE ACN traded down $11.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. 1,701,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average of $305.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

