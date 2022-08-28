Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,152 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of United Rentals worth $144,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after acquiring an additional 70,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 401,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $306.42 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.73.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,963 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

