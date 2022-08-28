Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 168,679 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,679 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Molina Healthcare worth $135,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 3.4 %

MOH stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.57 and a twelve month high of $361.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.