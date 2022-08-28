Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,508 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $102,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,815,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

GTLS stock opened at $195.35 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $214.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 161.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

