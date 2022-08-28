Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,735 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $149,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing Price Performance
ADP opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.