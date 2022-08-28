Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,735 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $149,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

