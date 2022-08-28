Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $109.03 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,898 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AstraZeneca worth $109,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently -221.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

