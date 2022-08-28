Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $214.64 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,318,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644,986 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $214,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $321.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

