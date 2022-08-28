Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $92.59 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Generac worth $92,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $234.88 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.94 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.



