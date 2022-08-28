Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 226,165 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,011,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,165 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $163,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 153,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 130,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

