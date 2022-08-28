Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 420,240 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,087,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420,240 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $121,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.04 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

