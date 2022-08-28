Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 831,341 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 831,341 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Truist Financial worth $129,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.19 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

