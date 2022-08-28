EasyFi Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $622,650.55 and $21,662.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

