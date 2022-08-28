easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $653.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,995. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

