eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,738 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 185,286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 12.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,535 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in eBay by 18.2% during the first quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 31,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

