eBoost (EBST) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $339,512.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun.

Buying and Selling eBoost

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

