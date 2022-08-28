Edgeware (EDG) Market Cap Hits $7.81 Million

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $7.81 million and $160,265.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

