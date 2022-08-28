Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.
EWTX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.19.
In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 18,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $119,793.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,729 shares of company stock worth $804,224 in the last three months.
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
