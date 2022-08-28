Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $488.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -0.19.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 18,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $119,793.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $85,949.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,729 shares of company stock worth $804,224 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,815,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 293,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 114.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 771,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 411,704 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

