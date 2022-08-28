eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the July 31st total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity at eFFECTOR Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 59,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $47,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $108,350 and have sold 216,554 shares worth $200,151. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EFTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,406. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFTR. JMP Securities cut their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

