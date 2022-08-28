Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.11)-(0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $260-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $260.67 million. Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.25) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.85.

Elastic Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. 2,844,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,575. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 51.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

