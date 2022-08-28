Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.71 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00008531 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $34.71 million and approximately $324,544.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elastos has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

