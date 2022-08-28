Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELSSF remained flat at $15.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elis has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ELSSF shares. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Elis from €18.60 ($18.98) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €18.80 ($19.18) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Elis in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Elis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Elis Company Profile

Elis SA provides linen and work wear textile, hygiene, and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers table, kitchen, and hotel linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; floor protection mats, mops, and wiping cloths; industrial wipers; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; and pest control, insect control, or disinfection services.

