Elitium One Day Volume Hits $600,593.00 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Elitium has a market cap of $23.53 million and $600,593.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00082818 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.