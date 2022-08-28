Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 183.6% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Elliott Opportunity II Price Performance

NYSE EOCW opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elliott Opportunity II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOCW. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter worth $489,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Elliott Opportunity II Company Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

