Enigma Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $145,666.48 and $117,742.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00226330 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001441 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00442386 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Enigma Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

