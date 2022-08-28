EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $55.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 574,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after buying an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

