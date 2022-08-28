ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,943.00

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 135.2% against the US dollar. One ERC20 coin can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market cap of $25.17 million and $6,943.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (ERC20) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.
