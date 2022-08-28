Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47.
