Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Evans Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVBN opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market cap of $211.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

About Evans Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Read More

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.