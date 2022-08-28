EvenCoin (EVN) Price Tops $0.0006

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $19,168.25 and approximately $87,761.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00469235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.68 or 0.01891026 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.