Evercore ISI Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $160.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

