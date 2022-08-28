Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 418,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 49,253 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,585.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 263,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,214,000 after purchasing an additional 131,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $104.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.74. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.58 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

