Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAI opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Exscientia in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

