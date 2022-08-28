EYES Protocol (EYES) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EYES Protocol (EYES) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One EYES Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EYES Protocol has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EYES Protocol has a total market cap of $41.14 million and $14,365.00 worth of EYES Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EYES Protocol Profile

EYES Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for EYES Protocol is blog.naver.com/eyesprotocol_. The official website for EYES Protocol is www.eyesprotocol.io/en. EYES Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EYES_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EYES Protocol Coin Trading

