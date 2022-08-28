FairGame Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $939,484.31 and $152,860.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00116172 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00074779 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001894 BTC.
FairGame Coin Profile
FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. FairGame’s official website is fair.game.
Buying and Selling FairGame
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars.
