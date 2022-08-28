Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, an increase of 316.7% from the July 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 185,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.01. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANUY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

