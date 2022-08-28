Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $933.56

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $933.56 and traded as high as $951.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $951.00, with a volume of 235 shares trading hands.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $933.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $941.13.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $7.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.66%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.