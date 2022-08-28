Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the July 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fast Retailing Trading Down 1.6 %

Fast Retailing stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 5,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,893. Fast Retailing has a 12-month low of $43.47 and a 12-month high of $74.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

