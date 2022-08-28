FEG Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177,121.00 (FEG)

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. FEG Token has a total market cap of $16.30 million and $177,121.00 worth of FEG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FEG Token has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FEG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FEG Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00832640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FEG Token Coin Profile

FEG Token’s launch date was January 31st, 2021. The Reddit community for FEG Token is https://reddit.com/r/FegToken_Official. FEG Token’s official Twitter account is @FEGtoken.

FEG Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The main idea behind FEG is to provide a decentralized transaction network which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. The path forward for FEG is determined by market fluctuations, but the model it runs on begs FEG to succeed. FEG is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 100 Quadrillion. On each transaction, a tax of 1% will be distributed to the holders and a further 1% will be burnt, hence incentivizing holders to hodl and decreasing the supply overtime. As the supply decreases, the scarcity of the token increases. This inversely-proportional relationship constitutes a supply and demand model. Furthermore, there is no limit as to how many tokens can be burnt. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FEG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FEG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FEG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FEG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FEG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.