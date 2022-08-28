Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fernhill Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 2,282,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.07.
About Fernhill
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fernhill (FERN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Fernhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fernhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.