Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Corp. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the July 31st total of 468,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,546,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fernhill Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FERN traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 2,282,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,555,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.01. Fernhill has a 1-year low of 0.01 and a 1-year high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corp, a Web3 holding company, focuses on developing and acquiring software companies in crypto currency mining, digital asset trading, NFTs, DeFi, and the Metaverse. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

