Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $36.31 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.