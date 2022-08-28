Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BHP Group by 131.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 337,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191,567 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 976.9% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.