Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1,472.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,478 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,204,000 after buying an additional 833,125 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after buying an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,519,000 after buying an additional 240,806 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

