Fiduciary Trust Co. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.05%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

