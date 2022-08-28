Fiduciary Trust Co. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.1 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $698.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $682.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $750.88. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

