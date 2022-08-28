Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,800 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 120,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 86,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.