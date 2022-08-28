Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 372,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 230,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

MCHP stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

