Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 3,814 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $75.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

