Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 776 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after buying an additional 397,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after buying an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $95.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

