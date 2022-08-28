Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $80.30 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.26.

